5-year-old shot in the chest in North City

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police are investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in North City Saturday night.

Officials said a 5-year-old arrived a local hospital around 8 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The shooting occurred near Beacon and West Florissant, according to authorities.

No further information is available at this time.

