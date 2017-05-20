Cardinals trade Matt Adams to Braves for minor leaguer

The Cardinals announced Saturday they have traded Matt Adams to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Juan Yepez.

To facilitate the return of Stephen Piscotty to the active roster, someone had to be removed, and the Cardinals elected to part with Adams for a meager return instead of optioning a pitcher to the minor leagues.

Adams had seen his playing time depleted since Matt Carpenter's full time move to first base over the winter; because both players bat left-handed, Adams became the odd man out, especially after his maligned stint as an outfielder ran its course in St. Louis. He had a .292 batting average in limited time in 2017, and heads to Atlanta likely to receive more playing time following a wrist injury to Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Yepez, a 19-year-old right-handed hitting infielder has compiled a .275/.309/.387 batting line thus far in 2017 with the Class-A Rome Braves. He was signed by Atlanta as a non-drafted free agent in 2014, and has .281-career batting average in the minors.

