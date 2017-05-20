Power restored to more than 50,000 Ameren customers after storm

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – More than 50,000 customers now have power after Friday morning storms.

Ameren Missouri officials said over 1,500 employees worked to restore power for customers, with the largest outage in the St. Louis County area.

Ameren crews from Illinois and Tennesse came to Missouri to help with storm restoration.

According to officials, the storm damaged about 100 utility poles across Missouri and a broken pole takes about four to five hours to replace.

A majority of those poles were broken due to fallen trees.

