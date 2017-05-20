Fire destroys North St. Louis apartment building

The Hyde Park Village apartment building was destroyed by fire on Friday, May 19, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

One person is in the hospital and about 10 other people were forced out of their apartments after a fire destroyed their building on Friday night.

The fire happened at the Hyde Park Village on Peck Avenue just north of Natural Bridge in North St. Louis.

Firefighters believe the fire started in a kitchen around 9:30 p.m. One of the residents actually helped pull another woman from the flames.

"This was really scary," resident Veronica Crawford said. "I'm just really glad that I got her out and saved her life."

Two pit bull puppies died in the fire. Crews are still trying to figure out how much it will cost to repair the damage.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.