Steam line explosion damages building near 10th and Pine

A steam line exploded at 10th and Pine on Saturday, May 17, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

A steam pipe explosion at 10th and Pine appeared to damage a nearby building on Saturday morning.

The explosion sent lots of dirt and steam into the air, although there was no fire involved.

While fire crews were working to contain the steam, they saw a facade fall off a building at 10th and Olive. The area has been roped off for safety, and no injuries have been reported.

