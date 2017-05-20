Steam line explosion damages building near 10th and Pine

Friday morning storms have caused power outages and road closures across the St. Louis area.More >
Friday morning storms have caused power outages and road closures across the St. Louis area.More >
A father serving overseas in the Air Force has not seen his two daughters in 15 months. But this month, he got to come home early. So Steve Harris and the KMOV Surprise Squad went along with him to the girls' schools in Belleville to surprise both big and little sister.More >
A father serving overseas in the Air Force has not seen his two daughters in 15 months. But this month, he got to come home early. So Steve Harris and the KMOV Surprise Squad went along with him to the girls' schools in Belleville to surprise both big and little sister.More >
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.More >
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.More >
An elderly woman has died after catching fire at her nursing home. Donna Chapman, 83, was partially paralyzed.More >
An elderly woman has died after catching fire at her nursing home. Donna Chapman, 83, was partially paralyzed.More >