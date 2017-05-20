Overturned truck temporarily shuts down WB I-70 near TR Hughes

Crews attend to the scene of an overturned tractor trailer on Westbound I-70 near TR Hughes Blvd on Saturday, May 17, 2017 (Credit: KMOV)

Westbound Interstate 70 near TR Hughes Boulevard in O'Fallon was temporarily shut down on Saturday morning due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Authorities say a white pick up truck interfered with a sedan, which then side-swiped a semi tractor trailer that was carrying cookies and crackers. The tractor trailer then lost control and overturned.

After cleaning up the area, crews reopened the two left lanes of I-70.

No one was injured in the accident.

