Man in hospital after being shot by Franklin County deputy

One person is in the hospital after being shot by a Franklin County deputy on Friday night.

The incident happened just off of Highway YY in Clover Bottom, where police say they were responding to a call of a suicidal subject.

"The deputy encountered a male in a driveway with a long weapon," Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said. "He then reported shots fired."

The officer was not injured, and there is no word yet on the suspect's condition.

