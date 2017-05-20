Ameren expects to restore power to most by end of day Saturday

Ameren Missouri says they expect to restore power to a majority of their customers by the end of the day on Saturday.

Over 1,300 crews will be dispatched to work throughout the area, with some crews coming from as far away as Chattanooga, TN.

As of early Saturday morning, over 25,000 customers in Missouri were without power due to Friday's severe storms, with 24,214 in the St. Louis area.

Ameren says about 100 utility poles were damaged in the storms, with a majority of those located in St. Louis County.

