Drug bust reveals homemade explosives in Franklin County

By KMOV.com Staff
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A drug bust turned into much more after a home search in Franklin County, Missouri, Friday.    

When deputies searched the Robertsville home of 32-year-old Jared Combs, they found two pipe bombs, two guns and a small amount of meth.

The Missouri Highway Patrol bomb squad determined one of the two devices was a working explosive.

