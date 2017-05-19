Missouri becomes 28th state to adopt Blue Alert program

An O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department badge after a St. Louis County officer was shot and killed Thursday (Credit: O'Fallon Missouri Police Department)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (KMOV.com) -- The U.S. Justice Department announced a mass launch of the Blue Alert Network, aimed to protect police officers, Friday.

This week, Missouri became the 28th state to adopt the system.

Much like an Amber Alert the system is designed to notify people when a police officer has been shot or assaulted and provide a description for a suspect.

“If this new system brings just one officer safely home, or prevents one more name to be added to that wall down the street, it's worth it," said Thomas Homan, director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "Today is long past due, it's a good day for law enforcement and a better day for American communities."

The new network will connect Blue Alert plans across the country and help coordinate cross-state investigations.