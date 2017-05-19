Bill filed to tear down Confederate monument in Forest Park

A St. Louis city alderwoman has presented a bill aimed at taking down the Confederate monument in Forest Park.

The proposal from alderwoman Sharon Tyus also targets any other Confederate memorials if they're found on city property.

"There are some things you don't honor," Tyus said.

He bill would also not allow for any taxpayer money to be used to tear down the monument. Instead she said the city would raise the money privately.

City Treasurer Tishaura Jones is raising money to remove the monument in the park with a Go Fund Me page.

