Flood damaged business in danger of not reopening

FENTON, Mo. KMOV.com) -- A flood-damaged business is in danger of not reopening. The owner of "Some Other Place Bar and Grill" in Fenton has rebuilt from flooding before, but this time he says it's out of his hands.

"This is what we have done for 16 years the wife and I. We live it, we eat it we breathe it," says Scott Coleman.

Coleman's business has been closed since it got flooded out earlier this month.

While the water is gone, there's a hold up.

"The issue we are having is getting someone out here from the county to give us the go ahead to rebuild or not rebuild. There's been no answer. I keep getting, everybody passes the buck," he says.

Coleman says the only damage he had was to the ceiling and he went ahead and replaced the insulation and duct work that got wet.

With his business not open for nearly three weeks, it's causing a lot of problems.

"I had heart surgery three years ago and I am not feeling too good about it. It is stressing me to the max," says Coleman.

News Four checked with Jefferson County to see what was taking so long.

The Jefferson County Services Director, Dennis Kehm Jr. says the county is following a process and that process includes damage assessment on 400 other properties damaged in flooding earlier this month.

"We have a process to follow. We are in the middle of that process that includes this property," says Kehm.

That offers little relief for Coleman.

"We are loosing hopes and dreams from people that are trying to do good for the rest of the community not just myself this is not an I thing, this is us a we all come together and help everybody," he says.

On Monday, Coleman says he plans on attending a county council meeting to get his voice heard to anyone who will listen.

