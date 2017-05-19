Kiener Plaza officially reopens Friday

Kiener Plaza reopened in downtown St. Louis Friday afternoon.

The renovations are part of a broad downtown make over that includes the Arch grounds.

Renovations include a new park downtown with granite landscaping, benches modeled after the ones at the 1904 world’s fair, the runner statue and fountain. Also, a playground and splash pad for kids.

It’s all part of a bigger improvement project.

“All the way from 7th Street to the river front this is meant to be a seamless experience where people just enjoy themselves,” said Ryan McClure of the City-Arch-River Project.

By the end of this year they expect to finish the 46,000 square foot expansion at the Gateway Arch – adding a west entrance and revamping the visitor’s center and museum.

“And it’ll still tell the story of America’s westward expansion, but it’ll also tell the story of St. Louis and its role in westward expansion, which got kind of lost in the old museum,” said McClure.

The fountain will also change colors at night with LED lighting.

