Woman left without home after storms damage roof

Sharon Dawson's home in Bel-Ride was condemned after a tree fell into her home when storms move through. Credit: KMOV

A woman’s home was condemned after a tree fell into her home when storms struck Friday morning.

Sharon Dawson was asleep when a tree in her yard came crashing down.

“I was in bed asleep and heard a loud boom,” said Dawson.

Dawson looked up and saw a tree had crashed through her ceiling, just feet above where she was sleeping.

“Then I heard some drip, drip," said Dawson.

She quickly got up and started moving everything out. Minutes later, it collapsed and there is now a gaping hole in her bedroom roof.

