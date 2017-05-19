Surprise Squad: Military dad gives his daughters a happy surprise

The Surprise Squad surprised two daughters who had not seen their soldier father in 15 months. Credit: KMOV

BELLEVILLE, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A father serving overseas in the Air Force has not seen his two daughters in 15 months.

But this month, he got to come home early.

So Steve Harris and the KMOV Surprise Squad went along with him to the girls' schools in Belleville to surprise both big and little sister.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.