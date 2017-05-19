Sierra sent down as Peralta comes off the DL

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The sensational run of 21-year-old outfielder Magneuris Sierra has come to an end, at least for now.

The Cardinals have announced he will be optioned to Double-A Springfield in order to make room for third baseman Jhonny Peralta, who has been activated from the disabled list.

Sierra debuted on May 7 for the big club after being called up from High-A Palm Beach. He subsequently hit safely in seven straight games, tying (or being one short, depending on who you ask) the franchise record for the longest hit streak to begin a career.

Read: Lucky number 7s: Sierra joins list of franchise-best starts

He finished with a .376 average with eight runs scored.

Peralta played in only eight games to begin the season, hitting .120 and slugging the same. He went on the DL on April 17 due to a respiratory illness and has been rehabbing ever since.

With Peralta’s return Friday and Stephen Piscotty’s activation to follow shortly after, the Cardinals have been staring down a roster crunch for several days.

Sierra was always the most likely candidate to be demoted, no matter how successful he was in his first MLB stint. GM John Mozeliak has always prioritized steady work for developing talent over nominal benefit for the big club, and given Sierra is still on the young side of young, even for a prospect, he still has much to accomplish in both skill set and physicality.

Use as a pinch runner or defensive replacement in the majors would stunt is growth, and he, more than any other player on the roster, can still derive benefit from work at lower levels if it comes with regularity.