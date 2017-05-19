Metro offers $1000 reward after train shot in St. Clair County

A $1,000 reward is being offered to to gives the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department information leading to the arrest of the person who fired shots at a MetroLink train on May 16.

Metro is offering the reward after an eastbound train was struck by several bullets near the Washington Park MetroLink Station around 10:40 p.m. None of the train's passengers were injured.

"Anyone who say the gunman or saw anything suspicious that night, even if it's trivial, or if they have any information about the identity of the gunman, is asked to call investigators," St. Clair County Sheriff Rick Watson said. "Your tip could be the key to solving this case and could prevent another incident."

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5712 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 866-371-8477.

