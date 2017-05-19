Alton man dies in motorcycle accident early Friday morning

Authorities in Madison County have identified the man who died in a motorcycle accident early Friday morning.

Police say around 2:30 a.m., 28-year-old Michael J. Fraise of Alton was driving on McAdams Parkway just southeast of Godfrey, ILL. Fraise was reportedly traveling at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guard rail.

The Alton Police Department and deputies from the Madison County Sherrif's Office arrived at the scene and found Fraise dead from his injuries.

