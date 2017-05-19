Lake St. Louis police search for suspects in Victoria's Secret robbery

Police in Lake St. Louis are searching for suspects that allegedly robbed a Victoria's Secret store in broad daylight.

Security cameras in the store captured the incident, which took place on April 26 around 1:38 p.m.. Police say these suspects may have committed the same type of crime at other stores within the St. Louis Metro area.

Anyone with any information on the suspects, vehicle, or the incident is asked to call the Lake St. Louis Detective Bureau at 636-625-8018 or the Lake St. Louis Tip Line at 636-625-7995.

