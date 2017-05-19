3 arrested in ring that allegedly stole from homes under constru - KMOV.com

3 arrested in ring that allegedly stole from homes under construction

Police say they've recovered items that were stolen by members of a ring that stole from homes under construction. Credit: KMOV Police say they've recovered items that were stolen by members of a ring that stole from homes under construction. Credit: KMOV
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Police have arrested three suspects who are allegedly part of a ring to steal items from homes that under construction or being remodeled.

Authorities say they have recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of refrigerators, dishwashers and other appliances. They were recovered at a warehouse in South City.

The ring stole items from homes in four counties, police say.

