2nd woman suing Four Seasons after allegedly being sodomized by masseur

Kamren Holbert is accused of inappropriately touching a woman at the Four Seasons in St. Louis. (Credit: St. Louis Police Department)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A second woman is suing the Four Seasons Spa & Salon alleging she was sodomized during a massage.

The woman claims Kamren M. Holbert sodomized and groped her during a massage on August 27.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the woman’s lawyer said she previously filed a complaint against Holbert, which resulted in criminal charges against the suspect. In that case, Holbert has pleaded not guilty to second-degree sodomy charges.

Earlier in the month, another woman made a similar claim against the former masseur and the hotel. The women in both cases claim the hotel failed to ensure their safety and that the staff was not properly trained.

