MoDOT will close Big Bend Bridge over I-270 next week

The Big Bend Bridge over I-270 will be completely closed starting next week.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the bridge beginning at 8 p.m. on May 24, with all lanes being closed before the morning rush hour on May 25.

The bridge will remain closed for three months as crews remove and replace the bridge deck. It is expected to reopen before the new school year begins in August.

Additionally, crews may occasionally close up to three lanes on northbound and southbound I-270 overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Drivers will still be able to use the ramp from the east side of the bridge to northbound I-270 as well as the ramp from southbound I-270 to the west side of the bridge.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.