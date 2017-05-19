Motorcycle driver killed in early morning crash

Police on the scene following a fatal motorcycle crash Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver died following a crash in St. Louis overnight.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The driver died from his injuries while en route to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

