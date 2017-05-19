Motorcycle driver killed in early morning crash - KMOV.com

Motorcycle driver killed in early morning crash

Posted: Updated:
By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
Connect
Police on the scene following a fatal motorcycle crash Friday (Credit: KMOV) Police on the scene following a fatal motorcycle crash Friday (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A motorcycle driver died following a crash in St. Louis overnight.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau around 2:45 a.m. Friday, according to police.

The driver died from his injuries while en route to the hospital.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly