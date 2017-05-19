1 dead in fatal accident in Godfrey - KMOV.com

1 dead in fatal accident in Godfrey

GODFREY. Ill. (KMOV.com) -

One person is dead following a fatal accident in Illinois. 

The Madison County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a fatal crash on River Road in Godfrey, Ill. The accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

The cause of the accident is unknown at this point or if any other vehicles were involved. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

