1 dead in fatal accident in Godfrey

A St. John police sergeant is off of the force after police arrested him for shoplifting hamburger meat at a Des Peres grocery store.More >
Friday morning storms have caused power outages and road closures across the St. Louis area.More >
All Hillsboro schools are on a modified lock-down while Jefferson County Police and Hillsboro Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots at an officer.More >
Saturday’s Pointfest at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been canceled.More >
