Friday morning storms cause power outages, road closures, damage

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Friday morning storms caused power outages, road closures and damage across the St. Louis area.

Power Outages

Ameren Missouri officials said around 64,000 customers were without power as of 7:00 a.m. Friday. The hardest hit areas, Ameren said, are Berkeley and Maryland Heights.

News 4 viewers also reported having no power in parts of Hillsboro and Ballwin. It is currently unknown when the power will be restored.

Ameren Illinois officials reported over 4,000 customers were without power around 7:40 a.m. Majority of the outages were reported in Madison County.

Road Closures

Around 6:15 a.m., Frontenac police officials closed Clayton Road west of the Plaza Frontenac entrance due to downed wires. Drivers are being urged to use Spoede or Lindbergh and avoid to the area. The department reported they had contacted Ameren about the downed wires.

About two minutes later, Ellisville police said Old Statebound was closed at Pierside until further notice. A reason was not given for the closure, but the department said they would advise drivers when it reopens.

Just before 6:20 a.m., downed wires in Sunset Hills at Rott and Dieterle caused no road blockage but caused the police department to issue a warning for drivers to use caution.

Around 7 a.m., police in Town & Country alerted News 4 that Ladue between Route 141 and Pebble Acres would be closed most of Friday after two poles were knocked down and trees were seen in the street.

Storm Damage

News 4 crews were on North Sappington Road in Glendale after a tree fell onto a house around 6:35 a.m. The house appeared to sustain damage, but it is currently unknown if the home’s residents were inside at the time it fell.

Crews were also on Brown near Seminary in Alton after a tree fell on an ambulance as it was driving by. Those who were inside the ambulance were not transported to the hospital, according to officials.

The strong storms also caused a stoplight to snap in half on Manchester and Clarkson. News 4 crews were on the scene around 6:30 a.m. and saw MoDOT crews working to repair the light.

Schools closed

Due to power outages, four schools in the Hazelwood School District were forced to close Friday. Robo calls and alerts were sent out to parents that Hazelwood West Middle School, Hazelwood West Early Childhood, Garrett Elementary and Jury Elementary would be closed.

