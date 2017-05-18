Business owners, residents of Cherokee Street look for solutions to end violence

People who live and work along Cherokee Street in south St. Louis are taking action against crime in their community. Thursday, they all got together to talk about crime,\ trends and what can be done to change the tide.

"It was kind of like a coming together therapy session," says business owner Rebecca Bolte.

People packed in for the Cherokee Station Business Association meeting. It was two-fold; first to talk about a shooting that happened in April where two teens were shot near Iowa Avenue.

"It is terrifying when there are shootings and unfortunately it is not an uncommon event," says Bolte.

The second part of the meeting focused on crime and safety and how as a community to tackle it.

"I think this is part of a broader picture and constellation. I think we were caught off guard, but I think after tonight, we will begin to implement a more comprehensive security strategies and maintain the positivity of the block," says Kaveh Razani, Vice-President of the Cherokee Station Business Association.

While plans get set in motion, it's clear the people who showed up to express their views and opinions care a lot about their community and want to do what is best for it.

"Cherokee Street is kind of our heart and soul down here we are all here because we care about providing ourselves with a vibrant and diverse community," he says.

The area is also one of the wards set to get new security cameras that will be linked to the real-time crime center. Those are set to go up later this week.



