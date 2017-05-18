Elderly woman catches fire, dies at local nursing home

An elderly woman has died after catching fire at her nursing home.

Donna Chapman, 83, was partially paralyzed. She suffered third-degree burns and died on Monday from her injuries.

Chapman was said to be smoking a cigarette on the patio Saturday of the NHC Healthcare off Highway 94 and north of Highway 364.

The Post-Dispatch reported she had been put out on the patio in her wheelchair.

Her relatives say she was left unattended, and at some point, Chapman's clothes caught fire.

Chapman's daughter-in-law says an attendant found her on fire.

The nursing home claims Champman was only left alone for a few minutes.

NHC St. Charles gave News 4 this statement:

This is a difficult occurence at the center for our partners, who were quite attached to Chapman. She was part of our family. We share our condolences with the family and the partners.

When asked for more details leading up to and after the fire, NHC declined to comment.

News 4 is also working on talking with Chapman's family.

