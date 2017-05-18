Mounted police coming soon to streets of St. Charles

Mounted police will soon be coming back to the streets of St. Charles City. Credit: KMOV

This summer, some of the police patrolling the streets of St. Charles will be trotting, instead of walking. The mounted patrol is returning to the St. Charles city police force after new construction forced them to shut down two years ago.

Horses Lily and Judge are already leaving in their new barn near New Town. They are being trained by Officer Tim Wandling, who will also be one of the mounted patrol officers.

Their original barn was torn down when a new subdivision came into the area. "We lost the lease on our property where the old barn was," said Wandling.

Although horseback riding isn't the most modern transportation, its effectiveness is timeless. "We can see the entire crowd, whether we're looking for a lost child, whether we have a purse snatching and we're looking for someone who has the purse," said Wandling.

Also crediting mounted patrol to improving police relationships with the community. "No one has ever asked to pet a police car, but everyone wants to come up and pet a police horse," said Wandling.

Currently, the newly hired officers are training with their horses to get them ready to hit the streets. "We basically throw everything at them that might scare them, and we teach the horse that they can handle all the different noises and sights and smells," said Wandling.

Training is also used to build trust between the officers and their horses.

St. Charles PD plan to be fully operating by July, possibly August at the latest.

