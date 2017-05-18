County Executive Stenger asks for audit into road and bridge contracts

Saint Louis County Executive Steve Stenger is asking Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway to audit the county's process for awarding road and bridge contracts.

Stenger says he believes politics is playing a role when it comes to deciding which contracts are awarded and that it's putting the public's safety at risk.

He says the move is part of his commitment to openness and transparency.

"I think we need to clear the air on these things, move forward, feel confident enough about our process we have in exec. branch that I'm willing to have state auditor come in and review our processes that have been in place over decades," said Stenger.

Stenger is also urging the County Council to back him in his request for a state audit.

