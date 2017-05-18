Students and parents protest suspensions at Hazelwood West High School

Students and parents spent part of their Thursday demonstrating in front of the Hazelwood School District administration building to protest suspensions over student walkouts.

Around 200 Hazelwood West High School students walked out of class Monday to show support for teachers, who were involved in contract negotiations with the district. Some students were suspended, others aren’t allowed to walk at the graduation ceremony.

“We were fighting something for something we believe in, just because we’re kids and they think we don’t know what we’re talking about or what we’re fighting for, we’re fighting for teachers,” said sophomore Maramm Ghannam,

Before the walkout, several students said they checked the student handbook to see what disciplinary measures they may face. Some said they expected detention, but not a five-day suspension.

“I believe the suspensions were over the top, most people who participated are well educated on their rights. This was premeditated. We looked at the handbook, the right to protest is in there. There have been walkouts before and students were never reprimanded in these ways,” said senior class president Kyra Pearson.

Several parents and students who demonstrated demanded a meeting with school officials. Three parents met for about an hour with two administrators. One parent said administrators listened but maintained they were within their rights to hand out the punishments.

Some parents said they may seek legal action against the district, which may be done with in conjunction with the ACLU.

