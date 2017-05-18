Multi-vehicle accident closes EB I-44 at Jefferson - KMOV.com

Multi-vehicle accident closes EB I-44 at Jefferson

Posted: Updated:
By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
Connect
(Credit: KMOV). (Credit: KMOV).
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

A multi-vehicle accident has closed all lanes of eastbound I-44 near Jefferson.

The accident occurred around 3:00 p.m.

Multiple ambulances have been called to the scene, police say.

Eastbound traffic is backed up as a result.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly