Multi-vehicle accident closes EB I-44 at Jefferson

All Hillsboro schools are on a modified lock-down while Jefferson County Police and Hillsboro Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots at an officer.More >
All Hillsboro schools are on a modified lock-down while Jefferson County Police and Hillsboro Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots at an officer.More >
A multi-vehicle accident has closed all lanes of eastbound I-44 near JeffersonMore >
A multi-vehicle accident has closed all lanes of eastbound I-44 near JeffersonMore >
Police in Clayton are investigating a robbery on the MetroLink platform.More >
Police in Clayton are investigating a robbery on the MetroLink platform.More >
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.More >
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.More >