Widow says remodeling business ruined her house

A Mascoutah woman contacted News 4 after ongoing issues with a Crystal City business.

Debbie Scroggins said, “I feel like I have nothing left.”

Scroggins and her son Shawn provided cashed checks totaling nearly $52,000 paid to JK Remodel and Design operated by Jamie Kelton.

Scroggins says the money was paid to Kelton to remodel the home she shared with her deceased husband.

The remodeling job included a new kitchen, electrical updates, plumbing, trim work, and a number of tasks associated with updating the home.

Scroggins and her son say the job came to an abrupt halt, leaving the house unsafe to occupy.

A voicemail reportedly left for Shawn by a Mascoutah city employee stated, “I did speak to our inspector about the electrical service at that house. He did say it is unsafe to turn on.”

During the interview, lights owned by News 4 could not be plugged into wall outlets without overloading the electrical system.

Scroggins told News 4 she wants to file a lawsuit or pursue criminal charges against Kelton.

News 4 also heard from a Hillsboro woman claiming she also lost money following a business deal with Kelton.

Cindi Fallert-Walk paid Kelton to remodel her master bathroom, but she says “he abandoned it, and we had to hire someone else to complete it.”

Fallert-Walk says Kelton left expensive tools at her house, and she will return them to Kelton if he issues a refund.

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Kelton is a convicted felon and has served time in prison for offenses related to forgery, bad checks, and stealing a motor vehicle.

Kelton told News 4 “you’re always going to have jobs when you have a problem with a homeowner.”

After visiting Kelton at his Crystal City office, Kelton agreed to send a crew back to Scroggins house.

Kelton agreed the job was not complete, and said “we’re not denying it.”

According to Scroggins' son, crews returned for a “couple of days” then stopped showing up after Scroggins called police on one of Kelton’s workers.

Shawn says his mother was fearful for her safety.

An employee of JK Remodel and Design emailed Scroggins son, and copied News 4 reporter Chris Nagus on the email following the incident.

The email stated, "we would send our crew to the house to resume work and finish the job. Also in that discussion, we had an agreement that your mother would not be allowed on the property while our crew is there."

News 4 asked for an update from Kelton, but was told the matter has been referred to an attorney. Kelton's attorney did not return News 4's call.

Kelton originally told News 4 the job with Fallert-Walk went over budget, something Kelton blamed on Fallert-Walk.

Kelton also said the complaints are not a fair representation of the numerous successful jobs he’s completed over the years.

