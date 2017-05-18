Officers fire shots at suspect driving stolen police car prompting school lockdown

A manhunt is underway for a robbery suspect who stole a police car in Hillsboro, Mo. (Credit: KMOV)

All Hillsboro, Missouri schools are on a modified lockdown while Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and Hillsboro Police search for a robbery suspect that fled from officers in a stolen police vehicle.

The Hillsboro R-3 School District said that students are able to walk around in school, but no one will be able to enter or exit the buildings at this time. The district emphasized this is a precautionary measure.

According to Sheriff Dave Marshak of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, detectives detained a suspect wanted in four or five burglaries known to them. The suspect was then placed in a police vehicle with a seatbelt on.

While officers were making phone calls to the prosecutor's office, the suspect jumped into the driver's seat of the police vehicle and drove away. The suspect fled towards an officer, who fired several shots at the vehicle.

Shots were not fired towards officers, and the suspect was not armed, as originally reported by police.

The suspect fled a quarter-mile down the road, abandoned the vehicle and ran away on foot.

The manhunt is underway in the area of Highway 21 and Route B.

According to police, the suspect is known to law-enforcement and has a long criminal record. The suspect is currently on probation.

No other details were offered at this time.

