Police investigating armed robbery on Clayton MetroLink platform

Police at the Clayton MetroLink station on May 18, 2017. (KMOV)

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in Clayton are investigating an armed robbery on the MetroLink platform.

Details are limited, but officers with the Clayton Police Department say the robbery happened around 1:00 p.m. Thursday on the platform of the MetroLink station on Forest Park Parkway.

St. Louis County Police officials say two men were taken into custody.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.