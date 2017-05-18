Police investigating armed robbery on Clayton MetroLink platform

All Hillsboro schools are on a modified lock-down while Jefferson County Police and Hillsboro Police are searching for a suspect that fired shots at an officer.More >
Police in Clayton are investigating a robbery on the MetroLink platform.More >
A hearing has been set for the motion to revoke Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson's bond.More >
For the first time since last week’s bus crash, the students and bus driver reunited at Hanna Woods Elementary School.More >
