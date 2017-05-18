Man dead after shooting in North St. Louis

A man is dead after police found him lying on a sidewalk unconscious with gunshot wounds on Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call for a "shooting" on the 2100 block of N. Florissant just after 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Bryant Carruth of the 2100 block of Salisbury.

Carruth was conveyed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

