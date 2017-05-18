Greitens calls Missouri lawmakers into special session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri lawmakers will be returning to work Monday for a special session.

Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Thursday that he is calling lawmakers back to consider legislation that could make easier to reopen an aluminum smelter in southeast Missouri.

The proposal would allow the state Public Service Commission to approve special electric rates for aluminum smelting and steel-works facilities, which require a lot of electricity.

The proposal had stalled as lawmakers wrapped up work for their regular session last week. Some senators expressed concerns about creating special exemptions for particular companies.

The Noranda aluminum plant in New Madrid shut down in 2016.

Supporters hope the new legislation will bring up to 500 jobs to the area by making it more cost-effective for new owners to operate the facility.

