Hero bus driver reunites with students week after bus crash

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – For the first time since last week’s bus crash, the students and bus driver reunited at Hanna Woods Elementary School.

Lavitta Conrad is being praised a hero after she was able to keep the bus upright as it went down an embankment on Interstate 44 at Lindbergh on May 11.

“Keeping that bus upright was tremendous in keeping kids safe, and that was such a challenge,” said Patrick Shelton, the school’s principal. She hit the median and then careened off the embankment. To keep a huge bus upright during that, in the middle of Interstate 44 and during traffic, I think it was amazing a testament of her skills.”

The students that were on the bus gave Conrad a lot of hugs when they were reunited Thursday. She was still in pain but was overjoyed to see the students again.

“Thank you for trying to keep the bus as safe as possible,” said fifth-grader Abdimalak Abdr.

The reunion came after an all-school assembly was held to honor the first responders, nurses and Good Samaritans who jumped into action to save the children. All 445 students at the school attended the assembly.

