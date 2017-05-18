More than $20,000 in tools taken in Madison County theft

More than $20,000 in tools were stolen from a business lot and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the theft of the tools occurred in the early morning hours of May 17.

The suspect or suspects involved forced their way into a secured business lot in order to steal the tools, the sheriff's office said via their Facebook page. A camping trailer was also taken.

A few days prior, on May 14, the sheriff's office took a similar report of stolen property from a business in the same area. Authorities said a 16-foot white cargo box trailer was taken from the business' parking lot.

Whether or not the pair of incidents are related is not known at this time.

Those involved were captured on surveillance camera as they headed west towards Illinois Route 3.

The suspect vehicle that pulled the stolen trailer is described as an older-model Ford truck, the model year possibly being in the mid-1990's.

Anyone with information pertaining to the incident or the whereabouts of the stolen property can message the sheriff's office Facebook page, or contact the dispatcher at 618-692-4433. To leave a tip anonymously, call 618-296-3000.

