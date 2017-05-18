Storms In The Forecast, Possibly Severe

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- We'll have storm chances through Saturday night, some of which may become severe. Hail and wind will be the most likely threats, though we'll be on guard for an isolated tornado threat.

While we may see some hit & miss storms this afternoon and evening, a more widespread round develops well after Midnight and moves through Friday morning.

After that round we could see an increased risk for a few severe storms later Friday afternoon and evening, depending on if the atmosphere recovers and becomes unstable again. Any sunshine would aid in that and storm development.

This cycle repeats with a round of storms well after Midnight into Saturday morning. After that round passes we will see new storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Some of those may be severe as well.

This Afternoon: Upper 80s to Near 90. Hit & miss strong storm possible.

This Evening: Low 80s. Isolated strong to severe storm possible.

Tonight: Near 70. Scattered to numerous storms, mainly between 3AM and 10AM. A few may become severe.

Friday Afternoon-Evening: Near 80. After the morning rain moves out, we expect a break. new storms develop, mainly after 3:00 PM and some may be severe. While the severe risk during the afternoon to evening is increased compared to the morning, it will depend on if the atmosphere recovers.

Saturday: Low 71/High 82. A round of showers and storms in the morning, then a break. We'll see new scattered to numerous storms develop in the afternoon and evening. Storms may be severe at any time.

Sunday: Low 59/High 71. Partly cloudy, cooler and dry.