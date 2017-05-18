Southwest announces international travel out of Lambert

A publicity photo of Southwest Airline's new aircraft livery. The airline unveiled its new design September 8, 2014. (Credit: Southwest)

Southwest Airlines announced on Thursday that international flights will soon be available at St. Louis Lambert International Airport.

Beginning in November, Southwest will be offering direct flights to and from Cancun, Mexico. This makes St. Louis one of 15 airports in the United States with international service on Southwest, according to a press release.

"There's been great growth and demand on Southwest in recent years and we're excited for this continued momentum with the addition of new international service," said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge. "With the airline's great connectivity now to 44 domestic markets, we're optimistic this new flight will do well for both local and connecting travelers."

Terminal 2 will serve as the designated location for customs and international arrivals at Lambert.

Southwest and Lambert has been working to renovate and re-open a 4-gate section in Terminal 2, which will open in mid-June according to Jeff Lea, the Public Relations Manager for Lambert.

Starting immediately, Southwest is expected to operate flights utilizing three of the new gates, adding to its other 13 gates.

Southwest also announced its November schedule will include an additional daily flight between St. Louis and both Fort Lauderdale, FL and Milwaukee, WI.

