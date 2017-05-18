Pointfest canceled following death of Chris Cornell

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Saturday’s Pointfest at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre has been canceled.

105.7 The Point posted the following statement on their website Thursday morning:

It is with deep regret, due to the sudden passing of Chris Cornell of Soundgarden overnight [5/18], Pointfest on Saturday is canceled

Cornell was found dead in his Detroit hotel room Wednesday night.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the members of Soundgarden, their crew, management, and the Cornell family," read a statement sent out by LiveNation.

Tickets purchased online at LiveNation.com or through Ticketmaster will be automatically refunded. Tickets purchased at the box office can be returned to the box office for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved