IDOT crews closing lanes of I-64 starting Monday

By Stephanie Baumer
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will close lanes on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County beginning Monday, May 22.

There will be eastbound and westbound lane closures between IL 4 and the Clinton County line between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily until June 2.

During the closures, motorists should allow extra time when traveling through the area.

The work is weather permitting.

