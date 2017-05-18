Schnucks announces new fundraising guidelines

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Schnuck Markets, Inc. has announced new guidelines for fundraising at its stores.

Wednesday, the company released its updated solicitation policy and community program guidelines to “outline a clear process to create partnership opportunities that meet the needs of nonprofit organizations while maintaining the exception shopping experience Schnucks’ customers have come to expect,” according to a press release.

The updated policy limits the frequency of on-site customer-direct solicitations. Organizations that want to fundraise at Schnucks will have to be: “Similar in regional size and scope; have missions that clearly align with Schnucks’ corporate priorities of hunger, human services, and health & wellness; and have a recognizable, reputable brand.”

“Our goal is to ensure a consistent, high-quality experience for our customers and keep strong the community partnerships we have nourished since this company was founded,” said Schnuck Markets, Inc. Chairman, and CEO Todd Schnuck. “Our expanded community engagement programs and updated policy provide a clear participation path for the many nonprofit organizations in the communities we serve.”

Schnucks also announced a new program called “Bags 4 My Cause,” which will allow stores to collect donations to hunger relief organizations and causes that are important to each the neighborhood the store is located in. The program will allow nonprofit organizations to receive proceeds from reusable bag sales from their local store for a month.

Nonprofits that do not meet the guidelines for the “Bags 4 My Cause” program can participate in the “My Schnucks Card” program, which allows shoppers to raise money for their chosen school or nonprofit when they shop at the store.

The new guidelines come after Schnucks made the decision to ban solicitors from their stores in August. In December, the company allowed bell ringers and red kettles to return to the outside of their stores.

