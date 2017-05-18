Construction worker in critical condition following overnight hit-and-run

A man is in the hospital after police said he was hit by a truck while leaving his job.

St. Louis County Police said the construction worker, 55, was leaving work overnight when he was struck by a pick-up truck. Police said the truck was traveling in the eastbound lanes of Heege Road, which were closed for paving.

The truck hit the worker, police said, and then left the scene immediately. It was last seen traveling down eastbound Heege and south on Mackenzie.

St. Louis County officers responded to the scene of the crash, Heege and New Hampshire Avenue, around 12:45 a.m.

The worker was transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The truck is described as a white truck with an extended cab, and damage on its front. Police said it could possibly be missing a driver's side headlight.

The crash is being handled by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information pertaining to the accident, or the whereabouts of the suspect truck, is asked to call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.