Trump assails naming of counsel as `witch hunt'

President Donald Trump (Credit: CNN) President Donald Trump (Credit: CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is assailing the naming of a special counsel as "the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!"

Trump is responding to the appointment of former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special counsel to lead a probe of allegations that Trump's campaign collaborated with Russia to sway the election.

In another tweet Thursday morning, he claims, "With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!"

He did not provide examples or evidence of any alleged "illegal acts."

Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week, prompting some to call for an independent prosecutor to lead the investigation.

The White House says an investigation will prove there was no collusion.

