Man dies after falling at Wrigley Field - KMOV.com

Man dies after falling at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (AP) - A man who struck his head after tumbling over a railing at Chicago's Wrigley Field has died.

The Cook County medical examiner's office says 42-year-old Richard E. Garrity of Wheaton was pronounced dead Wednesday at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Authorities say Garrity fell over a railing after Tuesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. Police say he suffered head trauma from the fall.

The medical examiner has scheduled an autopsy for Thursday to determine the cause of death.

