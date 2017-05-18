Wildwood church fights flood, now looks for help

A church that’s been part of the Old Glencoe/Wildwood community for more than 50 years is left trying to figure out where they will go after the Spring Flood 2017 damaged their building.

The Glencoe Community Church of God is located on 3rd Street in Wildwood and was started 54 years ago by Co-Pastor Gary Templeton’s father.

“It brought tears to my eyes to see all the work, money, effort and stuff we put in and to see what happened to it,” said Templeton.

Weeks ago members were monitoring the Meramec crest predictions. With help from the community and strangers, they decided they were going to do their best to save the church. They built a massive wall out of screenings from a quarry. Church leaders said more than 650 tons of materials were delivered in eight hours.

When the flood waters reached the building the wall was no match. The water jumped the wall leaving them with warped floors and walls.

The toughest part for its congregation is it had just spent countless hours and about $50,000 making repairs after a flood 16 months earlier.

The church was self-insured after the 2015 flood and never expected more record damage.

Now church leaders say if they can’t make up that money, they don’t know how long the church can go on.

Wildwood Council Member Joe Garritano set up a GoFundMe page for the church.

Garritano said he didn’t know anything about the church before he was driving around looking at flooding, but he was impacted by the outpouring of support he saw and wanted to find a way to help.

Garritano said the church is one of three Wildwood non-profits impacted by flooding. He said the others impacted are Equine Assisted Therapy and The Wabash, Frisco and Pacific Railroad Association.

The Glencoe Community Church of God is currently holding services at a Wildwood city building until they figure out if they can rebuild on higher ground or buy a different building.

