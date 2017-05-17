WB I-70 closed near I-270; large police presence on scene - KMOV.com

WB I-70 closed near I-270; large police presence on scene

By Dan Greenwald, Online News Producer
All lanes of WB I-70 are closed just east of I-70 due to a police incident. Credit: MoDOT All lanes of WB I-70 are closed just east of I-70 due to a police incident. Credit: MoDOT
BRIDGETON (KMOV.com) -

All lanes of westbound I-70 just east of I-270 are closed.

The view from traffic cameras show a large police presence on the scene and westbound traffic is backed up as a result. Several eastbound lanes are also closed.

Other information was not immediately known.

