Parents question punishments for Hazelwood West students who walked out of class

Many parents of Hazelwood West students who walked out of class in protest are saying their kids are being treated differently than students who took similar actions in the past.

Around 200 students walked out of Hazelwood West on Monday to support teachers in their contract negotiations. The students gathered on the football field.

In 2014, students walked out in support of Michael Brown, walked onto a county road and police were involved. Three students were suspended for cursing at police.

Around 200 students are being punished for walking out on Monday.

“They walked out during the Mizzou incident, they walked out during Trayvon Martin, Mike Brown. There weren’t suspensions in those incidents why the mass suspension this time,” said parent Kayrisa Ezeufo.

News 4 archives show that after the walkout for Michael Brown, the district said further walkouts wouldn’t be allowed.

Ezeufo has a junior and senior who have both been punished. Her son is not being allowed to walk in graduation on Sunday.

Over the weekend, the Hazelwood West principal said students walking out would face punishment ranging from suspension from school and activities to not being allowed to walk at graduation.

The ACLU said the district violated the student’s first amendment rights and State Sen. Gina Walsh said she has contacted the State Education Commissioner in order to have the district’s decision revisited.

News 4 made multiple attempts to contact the district about punishments against the students, but those requests went unanswered.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved