News 4 Investigates: Wellston man receives summons for paid ticket

News 4 Investigates did some digging to find out why one man was summoned to court for a ticket he already paid.

“I haven’t had a moving violation in 20 years,” said Fred Allen.

Allen said he takes getting a ticket seriously, but on Christmas Eve in 2015, Fred got pulled over in Wellston for expired plates.

Fred said he did the right thing by taking care of it and paying a $75 fine, case closed.

“It was wrong, she wrote the ticket, I paid it, that was all,” said Allen.

Just a few weeks ago, nearly two years after the ticket, Fred received a summons in the mail saying he must appear in court or a warrant may be issued for his arrest.

Instead of coming from Wellston, the summons was issued by the recently created consolidated municipal courts in St. Ann.

“I have to take off from work and come to court and explain to you and show you something I shouldn’t have to do,” said Allen.

In September 2016, a report by the state auditor found serious mismanagement in Wellston’s courts proceeding in St. Ann.

News 4 called the consolidated municipal court and the clerk finally realized Allen already paid.

Allen did have to still go down to the courts for yet another receipt, dealing with all this was a big hassle, he said.

“I am sure it happened to more than just me, I am quite sure of that,” said Allen.

Officials declined to go on camera but they sent a statement:

“We are doing everything in our power to ensure the accuracy of the information transferred between the courts and databases. We have been summoning individuals whose records are in question to insure that they have been properly disposed of.”

